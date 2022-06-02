With Iran nuclear talks frozen, Israel has presented the Biden administration an alternative path forward, to offer Tehran a nuclear deal in which economic sanctions would be lifted, but not the restrictions on its nuclear program.

The idea came up in National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata’s meetings with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington DC this week.

The White House readout of their meeting, in which they convened the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group with senior representatives of both countries’ foreign policy, defense and intelligence agencies, said they “committed to coordinate on efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and toward deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities.

“They also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve these goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries,” the statement reads. “The US and Israeli officials committed that, working toward the same goal, they will remain in close coordination on the full range of issues of mutual interest and to remain united against all threats to their national security.”

The proposal that Hulata presented to Sullivan, and Israel plans to present to the European countries involved in Iran talks — France, Germany and the UK — would be a deal without the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s “sunset clauses,” which gradually lift restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. (credit: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo)

The Israeli proposal comes on the heels of the success that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had in their effort to convince US President Joe Biden not to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations. Biden informed Bennett of the decision in April, but it became public last week.

The purpose of Hulata’s trip was to present the idea and start a conversation with the Americans ahead of Biden’s trip to Jerusalem later this month. Bennett hopes to use the president’s visit to Israel to convince him of the necessity to keep the pressure on Iran and to make a no-sunset-clause deal the new objective.

What is the new clause and why is it better?

Under the newly-proposed Israeli plan, the Iranians would receive sanctions relief as stipulated in the 2015 deal, if they accept the new version without a sunset clause.

Under the Israeli proposal, if Iran were to accept a new deal without a sunset clause, it would include what is being described as a “tripwire” in the event that Iran would enrich uranium to 90 percent, the level needed for a nuclear weapon. Iran has already enriched uranium to 60%.

What should happen to Iran?

In that case, Israel would like to see the US commit to immediately imposing even more sanctions on Iran than it has on Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine, what a senior Israeli official called “MOAB sanctions” — a reference to an American weapon known as the “Mother of All Bombs.”

The Prime Minister's Office denied the report.

“The Iranians are weaker than they seem,” a senior Israeli defense official explained this week.

They are more vulnerable than they are made out to be. Senior Israeli defense official

The Islamic Republic has been hit with countrywide riots in recent weeks over rising food prices. In addition, protests broke out in southwest Iran after a building collapsed there, killing 31 people. An emissary sent to the site by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was shouted down by local protestors.

Despite world powers and Iran coming close to an agreement early this year, talks to revive the JCPOA were derailed after Russia invaded Ukraine, and remained on hold in recent months, in light of Iran’s demand that the IRGC be removed from the foreign terrorist organizations list.