Benny Gantz to meet with candidates for next IDF chief of staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to hold meetings next week with the candidates for the next IDF chief of staff, Israeli media reported.

On Saturday, Gantz is set to meet with the former deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir. On Tuesday, he will meet with Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick. Then on Wednesday, the defense minister will meet with the current Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

After this, Gantz is set to meet with former senior defense officials for consultations and, if necessary, meet with the candidates again.

Whoever is selected will become the 23rd IDF chief of staff and replace Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.