The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian fatally shot while trying to sabotage Kalkilya separation fence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 11:53

A Palestinian was fatally shot by the IDF while trying to sabotage a separation fence by Kalkilya in the West Bank on Sunday morning, according to a report by Ynet.

No Israelis were harmed.



Tags IDF Headline
Man attacks shopkeeper, police officers with heavy chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 10:46 AM
IDF base near Beit El infiltrated by Palestinian man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 08:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:30 AM
China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:09 AM
Two women hit with electric scooter during Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 10:04 PM
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in eastern Ukrainian town
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 09:10 PM
Two buses catch fire in in Rishon Lezion parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 08:04 PM
Five Ukrainian civilians return in prisoner swap with Russia
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 07:27 PM
Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 07:26 PM
Biden deciding on China tariffs, says he will speak with Xi soon
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 05:03 PM
Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - report
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 12:34 PM
Boris Johnson: UK must support Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue'
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 12:09 PM
60-year-old man shot to death in Ramat Gan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 11:25 AM
Biden says he won't meet Saudi crown prince during Middle East trip
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 09:23 PM
Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by