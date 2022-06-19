Herzog, Erdogan discuss Iranian terror threat to Israeli tourists

The terror threat against Israelis visiting Istanbul continues, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned following a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

Herzog thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to thwart terrorism on his country’s soil.

The cooperation between Israeli and Turkish forces has contributed to trust being built between the governments and nations, Herzog said, according to a statement from his office.

“The threat has not yet passed and the counterterrorism efforts must continue.” President Isaac Herzog

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“The threat has not yet passed and the counterterrorism efforts must continue,” Herzog emphasized.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also warned against Israelis visiting Turkey, especially Istanbul, due to Iran’s attempts to attack them.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 26, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Israel’s security branches are acting to thwart terror attempts before they are put into action,” he said. “We will continue to strike those who send terrorists… Our new rule is, whoever sends [terrorists] will pay.”

At the same time, he said, Israelis should take personal responsibility for their own security and not fly to Turkey unless it is necessary, because it is still dangerous for them.

Herzog and Erdogan have held multiple phone calls since the former became president over a year ago, facilitating a rapprochement between Israel and Turkey. Herzog visited Ankara earlier this year, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Jerusalem.