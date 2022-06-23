The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest nine overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 11:14

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police units operated in a number of areas throughout the West Bank overnight Wednesday to arrest wanted persons and confiscate illegal weapons, including in the villages of Al-Fawar, Beit Ula, Anata, Arura, Khirbet Abu Falah, Deir Nazam, Deir Ibzia and Jenin.

Two individuals were arrested in Jenin suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. Two more were arrested in the village of Adna.

IDF units also operated in the city of Jericho and in the Pharaoh refugee camp to arrest three more wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. During the operation, violent riots broke out, during which rioters fired and threw explosives at IDF fighters who responded by attempting to disperse the demonstrations, eventually resorting to live fire.

Few people threw Molotov cocktails at the settlement of Beit El. A reserve force that was set up in an ambush at the scene responded by performing suspect arrest procedures that eventually led to firing at the suspects.



