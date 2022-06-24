Clalit pharmacies to enact one-day strike on Sunday

The Pharmacists' Union on Friday morning announced a day-long, nationwide strike set for Sunday in the Clalit Health Services' pharmacies after a pharmacist was attacked in a Petah Tikva branch on Thursday.

The pharmacist that was attacked by a patient was the manager of the branch and was taken to the hospital where her hand was cast.

The Union noticed, with concern, that the instances of attacks against pharmacists are only growing.

"It cannot be that a pharmacist will show up to work without the guarantee that they will return home in one piece," said Shimi Halleli, the Union chairman. "We hope that our actions on Sunday will alert everyone to the issue."