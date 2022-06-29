The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections: Naftali Bennett will not run in next elections

Bennett will make a press statement regarding his announcement, after speculation about his running ran high over the past week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, WALLA!
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 19:29

Updated: JUNE 29, 2022 20:20
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen looking out of his office window. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen looking out of his office window.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections, the prime minister announced on Wednesday evening.

Bennett will make a press statement later in the evening.

"Naftali Bennett is an Israeli patriot," tweeted Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar after the announcement. "He was a good prime minister who filled the position in a stately manner. We worked with full cooperation for Israel and its citizens. I am convinced that he will return to serve the country in the future. Naftali, thank you and good luck!"

The announcement came as the Knesset prepared to dissolve on Wednesday evening, with elections expected to take place in late October or early November.

Bennett has been going back and forth on whether to run in the upcoming elections for the Knesset. His Yamina faction is struggling in the polls, with uncertainty over who will be included in Bennett's list.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is the likely candidate to lead Yamina. Last week, Shaked held unsuccessful negotiations with the opposition in the hopes of forming an alternate government during this Knesset, rather than going to an election.

Bennett and Shaked held talks on Sunday and Monday with fellow Yamina MK Matan Kahana at the Prime Minister's Office on the future of their troubled faction. It is understood that Kahana will not stay if Shaked leads the party, as he opposes a right-wing, Netanyahu-led government.

If Bennett decides to stay, he and Kahana will continue the messages put forward by the prime minister that a Netanyahu-Smotrich-Ben Gvir government would be a "disaster" for Israel, instead pushing for a broad coalition with as many factions as possible.



Tags Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked Yamina Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by