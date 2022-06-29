Israel elections: Naftali Bennett will not run in next elections

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections, the prime minister announced on Wednesday evening.

Bennett will make a press statement later in the evening.

"Naftali Bennett is an Israeli patriot," tweeted Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar after the announcement. "He was a good prime minister who filled the position in a stately manner. We worked with full cooperation for Israel and its citizens. I am convinced that he will return to serve the country in the future. Naftali, thank you and good luck!"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The announcement came as the Knesset prepared to dissolve on Wednesday evening, with elections expected to take place in late October or early November.

Bennett has been going back and forth on whether to run in the upcoming elections for the Knesset. His Yamina faction is struggling in the polls, with uncertainty over who will be included in Bennett's list.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is the likely candidate to lead Yamina. Last week, Shaked held unsuccessful negotiations with the opposition in the hopes of forming an alternate government during this Knesset, rather than going to an election.

Bennett and Shaked held talks on Sunday and Monday with fellow Yamina MK Matan Kahana at the Prime Minister's Office on the future of their troubled faction. It is understood that Kahana will not stay if Shaked leads the party, as he opposes a right-wing, Netanyahu-led government.

If Bennett decides to stay, he and Kahana will continue the messages put forward by the prime minister that a Netanyahu-Smotrich-Ben Gvir government would be a "disaster" for Israel, instead pushing for a broad coalition with as many factions as possible.