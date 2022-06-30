Gantz orders investigation of leaks from defense establishment

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment to investigate recent leaks from within the defense establishment and operations on Thursday.

Gantz stated that the leaks "violate the State of Israel's ambiguity policy."

