Sensitive IDF operation leaked to foreign media - Haaretz

The operation was reportedly classified as high-risk for the soldiers involved.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021 16:52
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in an exercise simulating a rescue mission behind enemy lines.
A sensitive IDF operation was leaked to foreign media by an individual involved in its planning, Haaretz reported on Friday.
According to the report, the individual who leaked the operation's details asked the reporter to wait with its publication, after the defense establishment had decided to postpone it by one day.
The operation was reportedly classified as high-risk for the soldiers involved and was planned as part of a wider strategy by the Defense Ministry to prevent Iranian establishment in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.
The fact that such a sensitive operation was leaked raised concerns among Israel's top security establishment, which stressed that publishing any information about the operation beforehand would put lives at risk.
Eventually, the operation was successfully carried out a day after its original date. Its details were then published by the media outlet that originally received the leaked information.
Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Israel notified the US that it is responsible for Tuesday’s attack on an Iranian cargo ship affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the Saviz was lightly damaged in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday due to an explosion, adding that the cause is under investigation.
The American official, who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity, said that the Israelis had called the attack a retaliation for earlier Iranian strikes on Israeli vessels.


Tags IDF Iran Middle East
