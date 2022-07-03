COGAT issues extra permits to Palestinians for Eid al-Adha

The Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) wil provide 200 entry permits to Eilat and 500 permits for departing abroad through Ben-Gurion Airport for West Bank Palestinians ahead of Eid al-Adha which will be marked from July 9-13.

There are over three million Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Reihan Crossing, Gilboa Crossing and Alleny Bridge Crossing will operate for extended hours, as well, COGAT announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gaza Strip residents will enjoy a quota of 400 permits for visiting Jerusalem, with men over the age of 55 and women over the age of 50 eligible for the permits. A quota of 500 permits for Gaza residents to visit first-degree relatives in Israel and the West Bank will also be provided.

"We emphasize that the issuance of all the permits, both for residents of the Judea and Samaria area and residents of the Gaza Strip, will be subject to security evaluations," said COGAT.