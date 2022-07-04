Israel and Poland will reinstate their respective foreign ministers in each country after a meeting took place on Tuesday between Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two discussed bilateral relations between Israel and Poland and concluded that the diplomatic ties will go back to how they were, in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue.

A new Polish ambassador will be appointed to Israel, and the Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Yaakov Livneh, will declare allegiance to Duda.