Israel, Poland resume previous diplomatic ties, will reinstate ambassadors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 13:30

Israel and Poland will reinstate their respective foreign ministers in each country after a meeting took place on Tuesday between Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda. 

The two discussed bilateral relations between Israel and Poland and concluded that the diplomatic ties will go back to how they were, in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue. 

A new Polish ambassador will be appointed to Israel, and the Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Yaakov Livneh, will declare allegiance to Duda. 

Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims - official
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 01:36 PM
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets US Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 12:57 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 12,215 new cases, 350 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 12:31 PM
Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:34 AM
Russia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:32 AM
420 acres of minefield area near Dead Sea cleared for civilian use
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 10:19 AM
Dan Bloomberg appointed to Advisory Committee of Israel Space Agency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 09:21 AM
IDF arrests 13 terror suspects in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 08:13 AM
IDF planning to build wall around Metula - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 10:23 PM
The Jewish Agency honored those active in rescue of Jews from Ukraine
By ZVIKA KLEIN
07/03/2022 09:54 PM
IDF publishes findings from investigation of helicopter crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:36 PM
COGAT issues extra permits to Palestinians for Eid al-Adha
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:13 PM
'Security incident' at JFK Terminal 4 solved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 06:51 PM
Couple arrested on suspicion of raping stepdaughter with mother's help
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 04:37 PM
Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack
By REUTERS
07/03/2022 03:14 PM
