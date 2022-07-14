Leviev family submits criminal complaint against 'Tinder Swindler' Hayut

The Leviev family submitted a criminal complaint against "Tinder Swindler" Shimon Hayut in the Tel Aviv HaShalom court on Thursday for doing harm to the family name.

As a result of the complaint, a criminal investigation was opened against Hayut.

Hayut posed as Simon Leviev on Tinder and pretended to be the son of millionaire Lev Leviev and scammed women around the world of thousands of dollars.

"We got a lawyer who will represent us and will do everything to bring this scammer to justice," said Leviev's daughter Hagit. "It has to stop one way or another. This crook stole our identity. We were not aware of the size of the scam he did under our name. All our gains from this lawsuit will be donated to his victims."