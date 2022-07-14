A-G to Gantz: Appointment of new IDF chief can go ahead

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday approved Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to appoint a new IDF chief during election season on the basis of national security considerations despite Likud party objections.

Baharav-Miara said that the appointment "presented legal difficulties," but that the alternatives were sub-optimal and that there was no bright-line prohibition against such appointments, given the potential harm to national security.

She had hinted on July 5 that she would rule in this direction saying elections did not always freeze appointments, as opposed to past speeches by other attorney-generals who were going to freeze appointments, who placed greater emphasis on the idea that transitional governments appointing persons directing election season is problematic.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Though Baharav-Miara mentioned this issue as well, she then went out of her way to explain that there was no blanket prohibition on election season appointments, especially if there was a national security need.

On Thursday, she said that 2023 presented major security challenges which could not wait to be addressed by delaying the appointments process and also noted that the IDF chief has more independent power than other appointments - making it less open to politicization.

Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Further, she said a very small number of major generals were the only ones who could be considered for the role, which also reduced the risk of politicization.

Previously, she said she would not be pressured by "alien [problematic] considerations" in the decision, a veiled push back against threats by Likud members to fire her if they regain control of the government after the November 1 election.

Coalition backs A-G, opposition attacks

Prime Minister Yair Lapid had backed Baharav-Miara following the latest threats to fire her from various Likud members.

Likud MKs Yoav Kisch and Shlomo Yarhi both attacked Baharav-Miara for not rejecting Gantz's request outright.

Kisch said that Baharav-Miara would be fired by a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu if she dares to approve Gantz's request - which he said would show she was taking a clear political side.

Yarhi said Likud would fire her no matter what she decided as they would seek to fire all of the current government's appointees, viewing the current government as illegitimate since it was not led by Netanyahu, whose Likud won a plurality of the most seats.

Lapid said, "he was sure that the legal establishment would continue to act professionally, objectively and putting the interests of the state first, as it has done until now."

Sa'ar had already called Kisch's threat "gangsterism."

Previous legal opinion

Defense Ministry Legal Adviser Itai Ofir previously sent Baharav-Miara his legal opinion stating that Gantz can appoint a new IDF chief of staff even with elections on the horizon.

Ofir's opinion gave a classified survey of the security challenges confronting the country, which he said will be exacerbated if selecting a new chief is delayed.

In late June, the attorney-general said she would need more details from the Defense Ministry's legal adviser before deciding the issue.

On one hand, appointments during election season were discouraged, she said.

On the other hand, appointments were not banned across the board and there could be exceptions which met a standard of the state having a necessity.

The three lead candidates are current IDF deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Hersti Halevi, former IDF deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and former IDF Northern Commander Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick.

Halevi is reportedly the lead candidate, but some on the Right prefer Zamir, who was helped to move up the chain of command by Netanyahu when he was still prime minister and who had worked for him as his personal military secretary.