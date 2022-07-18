IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi lands in Morocco for first official visit

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi landed in Morocco on Monday evening for his first official visit to the country.

His visit will begin on Tuesday morning with an honor guard, after which he will meet with various Moroccan military officials.

The purpose of the visit is to learn and share knowledge as part of the effort to expand military cooperation between the two countries.