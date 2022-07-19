EU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to blacklist

The European Union plans to add Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, to its blacklist of individuals and companies accused of supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according a draft document seen by Reuters.

Adding Sberbank to the black list would freeze its assets in the West and completely prevent transactions, with the exception of financial operations for the trade in food and fertilizer, an EU official told Reuters.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Russia's largest lender had already been excluded from the SWIFT bank messaging system, seriously hampering its ability to conduct business.