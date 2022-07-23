Fire breaks out in Ben-Shemen forest, firefighting forces on scene

A fire broke out in Israel's Ben-Shemen forest on Saturday as firefighting forces scrambled to contain its spread away from a nearby gas station, Israel Fire and Rescue Services said.

Five firefighting crews are working in three different hotspots as part of efforts to suppress the fire, which spread out from open areas in the forest.

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services has managed to gain control of the fire's spread, it said, as more crews are making their way to the central Israel forces to provide reinforcement.

This is a developing story.