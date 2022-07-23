The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to receive more monkeypox vaccine doses after WHO designation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2022 19:50

Israel is taking all the necessary steps to protect its citizens from monkeypox, including purchasing increased amounts of vaccines, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz tweeted on Saturday evening.

In response to the World Health Organization's (WHO) designation of monkeypox as a global health emergency, Horowitz said that the previously agreed upon shipment of 2,000 Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine doses will be increased.

"I spoke with [Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin]," who complied with my request to increase the number of vaccine doses set to arrive in Israel this week," the health minister wrote on Twitter.

"We are taking all the [necessary] steps: We're purchasing vaccines, sharing information to prevent infection, setting up testing labs," Horowitz added. 

 

