Rockets target gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Pro-Iran militias have targeted oil and gas facilities before, especially near Kalak north of Erbil.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 25, 2022 22:39

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 23:47
Security men stand in an empty street during a curfew imposed by Iraqi Kurdish authorities, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Sulaimaniya, in Iraqi Kurdistan, lraq, March 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
Security men stand in an empty street during a curfew imposed by Iraqi Kurdish authorities, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Sulaimaniya, in Iraqi Kurdistan, lraq, March 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)

Several rockets were fired at the Khor Mor gas field, which is near Chamchamal in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The gas field is also located near Sueimania, a major Kurdish city that is near the Iranian border. According to Kurdish Rudaw media the field is operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas. The field was also attacked in June. The Kurdistan region is currently in a dispute with Baghdad about energy exports. Pro-Iran militias have targeted oil and gas facilities before, especially near Kalak north of Erbil. The militias have also targeted US forces and a Turkish base.

“The rockets struck at around 7:50 pm, Mayor of Chamchamal district Ramik Ramadhan told Rudaw’s Hemin Baban, adding that the extent of damages made due to the attack remain[s] unclear,” Rudaw reported.  “Ahmed Mufti, Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) natural resources deputy minister, confirmed the news to Rudaw, adding that investigations into the incident have begun.”

Iraqi Kurdistan (credit: Spesh531/TUBS/CC BY-SA 3.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Iraqi Kurdistan (credit: Spesh531/TUBS/CC BY-SA 3.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Extent of damage

The attack supposedly did not impact the field’s production or work and there were no casualties. In June though the company had to temporarily suspend operations. “Khor Mor field produces 452 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to Dana Gas,” Rudaw notes. According to officials in the Kurdistan region, an investigation is ongoing about the attack.

Kurdistan is often a victim of Iranian attacks, attacks by pro-Iranian militias and also by Turkish forces. Turkish bombardment killed numerous tourists last week. Baghdad has called for Turkey to withdraw. Ankara occupies dozens of posts in northern Iraq. Iran used missiles to target Erbil in March.



