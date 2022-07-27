Israel Elections: Shaked, Hendel announce joint run as 'Zionist Spirit'

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced on Wednesday they will run together in the upcoming Knesset election.

Shaked's Yamina party and Hendel's Derech Eretz party will unite to form the Zionist Spirit party, the two announced.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)

Shaked will lead the new faction, with Hendel bringing in long-time political partner Zvi Hauser into the list. Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana was left out of negotiations, reports suggest.