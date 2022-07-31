The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem police prepare for funeral procession of ultra-Orthodox rabbi

"We recommend using navigation apps that will have real-time updates on the traffic situation," a police spokesperson said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 05:04

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 05:10
EDA HAREDIT Gaavad Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss (center) attends a ceremony for a new synagogue, in Beit Shemesh, March 31. (photo credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN/FLASH90)
EDA HAREDIT Gaavad Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss (center) attends a ceremony for a new synagogue, in Beit Shemesh, March 31.
(photo credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN/FLASH90)

Police are preparing for the Sunday funeral procession of the Chief Rabbi of the Haredi Council of Jerusalem, Rabbi Yitzhak Tuvia Weiss, who died on Saturday. The funeral procession is expected to begin Sunday at 10:00 a.m., from Weiss' house in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood through the Mea Shearim neighborhood, and will end in the early afternoon at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Weiss, 95, passed away at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood on Saturday. Last month, he contracted an infection and was hospitalized for several days and later released. Over the past few days, his condition worsened and he was again taken to the hospital, where he died.

Roadblocks in Jerusalem

Police officers under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman will be responsible for security at the funeral procession, maintaining public order and directing the movement of mourners.

The following roads will be temporarily closed according to the funeral procession:

All roads leading to Shabbat Square and Haim Bar Lev Road (from the police headquarters to Tzahal Square) and the streets leading to those areas, including Ha-Nevi'im street, Nablus Square and Sultan Suleiman Street/Rockefeller Museum/Jericho Road, to the Mount of Olives.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at the cemetery in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 20, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at the cemetery in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 20, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The roads will be opened for traffic according to the procession and there may be changes in the time of the blockades. "We recommend using navigation apps that will have real-time updates on the traffic situation," a police spokesperson said.

Who was Rabbi Weiss?

Weiss was born in Pezinok, Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia) to a wood salesman.

In 1939, Weiss was saved from the Holocaust by the Kindertransport organized by Nicholas Winton and he later emigrated to London alone, leaving his family behind.

He spent much of his adult life in London and Antwerp, where he was appointed a member of the beit din (Jewish court).

19 years ago, Rabbi Weiss immigrated to Israel and was appointed Chief Rabbi of the Haredi Council of Jerusalem after his predecessor, Rabbi Israel Moshe Dushinsky, died. Later, he headed the Jerusalem yeshiva Par HaTorah.

Throughout his life, Weiss was involved in several struggles in Jerusalem, including protests against the opening of the Karta parking lot and against the arrest of a starving mother, Walla noted.

As a leader within extremist ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist factions, Weiss was known for his uncompromising views upholding the sanctity of the Shabbat and opposing the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men to the IDF, for promoting the prevention of grave desecration and for his tolerance and respect for bereaved families when he prevented protests during Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day).



