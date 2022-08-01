The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF soldier falls into pit, is lightly injured - IDF

The incident is under investigation by the Commando division who is checking if the pit was properly marked with a white ribbon. This is the third incident in the last two years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 08:44

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2022 10:13
IDF soldiers practice evacuating injured soldiers during a 2022 winter military drill. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers practice evacuating injured soldiers during a 2022 winter military drill.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A commando IDF soldier fell into a 10-meter pit during navigation training between Modiin and Ben Shemen on Sunday night.

His fellow soldiers noticed his fall, and he was helped out by the rescue teams of the Fire and Rescue Department. When he came out of the pit, the soldier was in moderate condition and was taken to the hospital for medical care while in full consciousness.

The incident is under investigation by the Commando division who is checking if the pit was properly marked with a white ribbon. They are also checking if the commanders surveyed the area before the exercise and warned the soldiers, verbally and by marking it on the map, that there were pits in the area.

Previous incidents

This is the third time in the last two years that a soldier has fallen into a pit during exercises.

The IDF’s elite Airborne Combat, Search and Rescue Unit 669. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) The IDF’s elite Airborne Combat, Search and Rescue Unit 669. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

About a year ago, an IDF soldier fell into a 20-meter pit near Beit Guvrin and was lightly injured.



