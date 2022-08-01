IDF soldier falls into pit, is lightly injured - IDF

A commando IDF soldier fell into a 10-meter pit during navigation training between Modiin and Ben Shemen on Sunday night.

His fellow soldiers noticed his fall, and he was helped out by the rescue teams of the Fire and Rescue Department. When he came out of the pit, the soldier was in moderate condition and was taken to the hospital for medical care while in full consciousness.

The incident is under investigation by the Commando division who is checking if the pit was properly marked with a white ribbon. They are also checking if the commanders surveyed the area before the exercise and warned the soldiers, verbally and by marking it on the map, that there were pits in the area.

Previous incidents

This is the third time in the last two years that a soldier has fallen into a pit during exercises.

The IDF’s elite Airborne Combat, Search and Rescue Unit 669. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

About a year ago, an IDF soldier fell into a 20-meter pit near Beit Guvrin and was lightly injured.