Israel Elections: Hadash re-elects Odeh as head, Touma-Sliman and Cassif

Hadash, part of the Joint List, on Saturday re-elected MK Ayman Odeh as head of its list and the unified list with MK Ahmad Tibi's Ta'al and MK Sami Abou Shahadeh's Balad ahead of the upcoming November election.

In the Hadash primaries, MKs Aida Touma-Sliman and Ofer Cassif both retained their seats, the only two realistic seats for the party besides Odeh's.

As part of the Joint list agreement, Touma-Sliman will remain at number four in the unified list to the Knesset, while Cassif will remain at six.