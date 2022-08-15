The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shooting attack reported near Tulkarm

The background of the incident and whether any injuries were caused in the attack are as of yet unclear.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 22:47

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2022 22:59
IDF operates along the Seam Line as repairs take place, April, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates along the Seam Line as repairs take place, April, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A shooting attack was reported along the Green Line near Tulkarm on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The background of the incident and whether any injuries were caused in the attack are as of yet unclear.

Shooting comes after two other terrorist incidents in recent days

The attack comes about two days after a shooting attack injured eight people in Jerusalem near the Western Wall. The man who carried out a shooting terror attack in Jerusalem turned himself over to security forces on Sunday morning after searches for him carried on through Saturday night.

The suspect is a resident of east Jerusalem with a criminal past and was taken in for questioning. He still had his gun with him when he turned himself in and the security forces confiscated it. Later on Sunday, his arrest was extended until Monday. A relative of the suspected terrorist was also arrested on Sunday and his arrest was extended until Tuesday.

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Additionally, on Sunday night, Israel's Border Police Undercover Unit neutralized a suspect who tried to stab the soldiers during a search of his home in Kfar Aqab.

When the soldiers arrived to search the home of the suspect, the suspect's family came out of the house and violent clashes broke out. The suspect soon approached with a knife and tried to stab the Border Police officers, who then shot him.

Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted that he was "deeply disturbed by the killing of a Palestinian man, Mohammad Al-Shaham, by Israeli Security Forces at his home in Kufur Aqab in disputed circumstances."

Wennesland expressed his condolences to Shaham's family and called for "an immediate, independent and thorough investigation."

Israel Police published footage from the scene saying it shows Shaham holding a knife and attempting to stab soldiers.

This is a developing story.



Tags IDF West Bank green line shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
3

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
4

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by