Shooting attack reported near Tulkarm

A shooting attack was reported along the Green Line near Tulkarm on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The background of the incident and whether any injuries were caused in the attack are as of yet unclear.

Shooting comes after two other terrorist incidents in recent days

The attack comes about two days after a shooting attack injured eight people in Jerusalem near the Western Wall. The man who carried out a shooting terror attack in Jerusalem turned himself over to security forces on Sunday morning after searches for him carried on through Saturday night.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The suspect is a resident of east Jerusalem with a criminal past and was taken in for questioning. He still had his gun with him when he turned himself in and the security forces confiscated it. Later on Sunday, his arrest was extended until Monday. A relative of the suspected terrorist was also arrested on Sunday and his arrest was extended until Tuesday.

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Additionally, on Sunday night, Israel's Border Police Undercover Unit neutralized a suspect who tried to stab the soldiers during a search of his home in Kfar Aqab.

When the soldiers arrived to search the home of the suspect, the suspect's family came out of the house and violent clashes broke out. The suspect soon approached with a knife and tried to stab the Border Police officers, who then shot him.

Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted that he was "deeply disturbed by the killing of a Palestinian man, Mohammad Al-Shaham, by Israeli Security Forces at his home in Kufur Aqab in disputed circumstances."

Wennesland expressed his condolences to Shaham's family and called for "an immediate, independent and thorough investigation."

Earlier today in Kfar Aqab, suspect tried to stab police fighters. As can be seen in the attached photos, upon fighters’ entrance to the house, the suspect suddenly arrived towards them, holding a knife in his hand in an attempt to stab the fighters, who reacted quickly pic.twitter.com/s7ApcsezR8 — Israel Police (@israelpolice) August 15, 2022

Israel Police published footage from the scene saying it shows Shaham holding a knife and attempting to stab soldiers.

This is a developing story.