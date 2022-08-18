The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid speaks with Scholz about Abbas' holocaust comment

The two emphasized the importance of the relationship between Israel and Germany and agreed to continue the cooperation between the countries on various issues.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 12:54

Updated: AUGUST 18, 2022 13:16
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the Federal security cabinet on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the Federal security cabinet on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on Thursday, who emphasized that he rejects and condemns the holocaust comment of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. 

He added that it was important for him to clarify this personally and publicly to the Lapid and publicly.

Lapid thanked him for this, as both Israel's prime minister and as the son of Holocaust survivors.

The two emphasized the importance of the relationship between Israel and Germany and agreed to continue the cooperation between the countries on various issues.

Discussing Iran, Lapid reiterated Israel's opposition to returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need for a clear message from Europe that there will be no further concessions with the Iranians.

Lapid added that Europe must oppose Iran's foot-dragging in the negotiations. The two agreed to meet soon, this as an expression of the close relations between the two countries.

Mahmoud Abbas’s “50 holocausts”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed outrage at Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s claim on Wednesday morning that Israel perpetuated “50 holocausts,” a day after he stood silently as Abbas spoke.

“I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,” Scholz tweeted. “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

The German Chancellery also summoned the Palestinian representative to Berlin over Abbas’s remarks.

When a reporter asked Abbas to apologize for the murder of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists during the 1972 Munich Olympics, Abbas responded, “If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed... 50 massacres, 50 slaughters... 50 holocausts.”

Video from the press conference shows Scholz grimacing, although he did not address the remarks.

Scholz, did, however, reject Abbas’s use of the word “apartheid” to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Holocaust Mahmoud Abbas Yair Lapid germany
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by