Firefighters work to contain wildfire spreading near Beit Shemesh

A large number of firefighting forces are working to gain control of a wildfire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in the Tarum moshav, near Beit Shemesh.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a situational assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Fire and Rescue Services commissioner Eyal Caspi. The prime minister ordered to take all available measures to prevent further spreading of the flames.

Due to damaged utility poles in the area, the Israel Electric Corporation blocked all electricity to the moshav. Some six firefighting aircraft and 30 fighterfighter units are currently working at the scene of the fire.