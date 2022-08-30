The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone after day of clashes - army

Streets were mostly empty of ordinary people as gunmen cruised in pickup trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 09:13

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2022 09:34
Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest inside the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest inside the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

Iraqi militants fired several rockets at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone on Tuesday as sporadic clashes continued for a second day between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups, Iraq’s military said.

Streets were mostly empty of ordinary people as gunmen cruised in pickup trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers. Overnight, sustained gun and rocket fire rang out across the Iraqi capital.

Clashes on Monday, which killed nearly 20 people, jolted Iraq into new violence as supporters of Shi’ite the cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a former anti-US insurgent leader, faced off with Shi’ite armed groups mostly loyal to Iran.

A prolonged political deadlock after an October election, during which the two camps have competed for power, has given the country its longest run without a government and led to new unrest as Iraq struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

This time, the fighting is among the Shi’ite majority that has ruled Iraq since the 2003 US invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS) Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Moqtada al-Sadr's current political position

Sadr has positioned himself as a nationalist who opposes all foreign interference, whether from the United States and the West or from Iran. He commands a thousands-strong militia and has millions of loyal supporters across the country. His opponents, longtime allies of Tehran, control dozens of paramilitary groups heavily armed and trained by Iranian forces.

Sadr and his opponents have long dominated state institutions and run large parts of the Iraqi state.



