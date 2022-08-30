Erdogan says Greek air defense committed 'hostile act' against Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed Tuesday that Greece committed a "hostile act" against Turkey and "radar locked" Turkish jets with an S-300 air defense system last week, according to Turkish media.

"Greece has challenged NATO and allies by increasing its hostile attitude, which started with harassing our airspace and aircraft, to the level of S-300 radar lock on," said Erdogan, according to the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

Earlier this week, the Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish jets over the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean were harassed by a Greek S-300 air defence system.

Greek media reported that Greek military sources denied the Turkish reports, saying that no S-300 systems were activated on the day and time reported.