Israel medical resident starts hunger strike due to long shifts

Israeli medical resident Dr. Ori Rosen announced on Sunday that he is starting a hunger strike due to the delay in the implementation of the Health Ministry's reform to medical shifts.

Following nationwide protests last year, the ministry agreed to a plan to shorten shifts from 26 to 24 hours. The reform has not been implemented yet, with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz recently calling for the government to convene and discuss it.

A hunger strike "is an extremely radical step to take," Rosen admitted. "I have no more tools left in my arsenal," he said.