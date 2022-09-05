IDF arrests 17 throughout the West Bank, shots fired at security forces

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 17 Palestinians in the West Bank who are suspected of involvement in terror as well as confiscating weapons and large amounts of cash..

In the town of Tubas efforts were made to try and locate the third terrorist involved in the Jordan Valley shooting attack.

During separate operations, violent disturbances developed, during which security forces were fired upon and stones, explosives and Molotov cocktails were thrown at them. Security forces returned fire at several suspects. No injuries were reported to Israeli forces, but Palestinian media reported one man has died after succumbing to his injuries.