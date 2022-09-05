Maccabi Health Services announced that it was beginning to provide vaccinations against the flu virus to its members on Monday.

The vaccines will be given at nurse clinics and medical centers throughout the country.

"We are witnessing a difficult winter in terms of the incidence of the flu in the southern hemisphere and in Australia in particular. That is why we expect a significant incidence of the flu in Israel this coming winter. The flu, despite public perception, can be severe and lead to various complications and even death, especially among at-risk populations like the elderly, chronic patients, children and infants, and pregnant women," the head nurse of Maccabi Health Services, Tami Alkalai, said.

You can make an appointment right now to receive the vaccine on Maccabi's website and app or through the call center at *3555.