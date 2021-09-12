The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Israel kicks off its influenza vaccine campaign with focus on elderly, children, pregnant and those with chronic diseases.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 18:08
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and his child getting a flu vaccine at a health center in the northern Israeli city of Safed, October 22, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and his child getting a flu vaccine at a health center in the northern Israeli city of Safed, October 22, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Seasonal influenza is expected to reach exceptionally high levels this year, health officials said Sunday as the country kicked off its annual flu vaccination campaign. 
Moreover, the virus is expected to arrive as early as November, posing a risk to the country’s health system which is already struggling under the burden of around 700 seriously ill COVID-19 patients. 
The flu is one of the most common and highly infectious winter viruses. Similar to coronavirus, the flu is transmitted from person to person mainly by droplets made when people cough, sneeze or even talk.  
Since March 2020, Israel has had no known cases of the flu. Dr. David Mossinson, the chief medical officer for Meuhedet Health Services, explained that the situation arose largely because citizens were careful about wearing masks in nearly all situations last year. In addition, during the height of when influenza would have been spreading around the country, people were in lockdown and schools and preschools were closed. 
"Social distancing and masks made the flu season last year almost non-existent in our lives, and the last time there was such a low morbidity rate was in 1988,” said Meuhedet Head Nurse Mali Kusha. 
However, what Israel and the rest of the world saw in the summer when people started taking off their masks was a “jump in respiratory viruses and infections,” Mossinson said. “There was an unusual and unexpected increase in respiratory infections that usually characterize the winter months. The result was a significant burden on the health system that we do not normally see in the summer months – and this phenomenon was also reported worldwide.” 
In Israel, he said the pediatric wards were full. Now, doctors believe that the rate of flu in Israel will be even higher this year, not only higher than last year, but even than years prior. They also think the virus will strike earlier. 
The Centers for Disease Control has predicted as much as a 20% increase in flu cases in the US, with further easing of restrictions and the resumption of international travel.
However, with vaccination and good hygiene – much like with COVID-19 – a fatal situation can be prevented, Mossinson said. 
The flu virus changes every year and therefore people need to receive a new shot. The flu vaccine is produced based on the forecast of the World Health Organization as to which strains are expected to circulate. In most cases, the forecasts have been accurate and the vaccine worked.  
The vaccine is most important for people in four target groups: individuals over 65, pregnant women, people with chronic disease and infants and children six months to 12 who cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19. 
This year, Meuhedet is offering the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine for people over the age of 65, which is 24% more effective. 
Between 70% and 80% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. Also, 50% to 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in this age group. 
Most years, around 60% of Israel’s elderly population is vaccinated.
All of the health funds have the standard and nasal spray flu vaccines for people in other age cohorts.
George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009 (REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG).George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009 (REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG).
Moreover, this year, people can receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, although ideally in different limbs. 
“Last year, when we started vaccinating in December, we lacked information about the new COVID vaccines so we did not allow people to take them together,” Mossinson said, noting that the protocol had been to have a 14-day gap between the two shots. 
He said that people should rush to get their vaccines before the end of next month when the flu is expected to arrive.  
Could taking the flu vaccine help ward off COVID and vice versa? 
“We have some preliminary evidence,” Mossinson said. “But usually, people who take their vaccines are also people who are more aware of their health and I think that has more to do with it.”  
He said, “There is nothing that is evidence based so far, but maybe, we will see.”


Tags flu Vaccinations Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by