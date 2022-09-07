The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Too dangerous for Lod murder survivor to go funeral of mother, sister

The police are taking into account the possibility that the assassin fears he was seen and could be ID'd by the twin sister and will try to get to her as well.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 13:55

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 14:23
Police investigate the scene of a murder of a mother and her daughter in Lod (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Miriam Hajjaj, the 14-year-old girl who survived the double-murder in Lod on Monday night, will not be able to attend the funeral of her mother Manar and her twin sister Hadra on Wednesday, due to dangers posed to her life, Israel media reported.  

Hajjaj was moved to a hidden apartment for an unlimited amount of time by police. She will also not be able to meet her family until further notice.

At the end of a situation assessment between social welfare officials and Shfela region investigators, it was decided to remove the minor from her living area and take care of her in a safe place, with the police increasing the protective presence around her in order to prevent the assassin from "finishing the job" and eliminating her as well.

The bodies of the two murder victims- which until now were at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir - will not be taken to a mosque, unlike a traditional Muslim funeral.

The funeral itself is expected to be small while the Police are concerned that the situation could flare up, "we hope that the funeral will go smoothly," a police spokesperson said.

The police are taking into account the possibility that the assassin fears he was seen and could be ID'd by the twin sister and will try to get to her as well.

"Everything is done carefully, we are prepared for any scenario or possibility and we will do everything in conjunction with the police and welfare agencies to prevent a real risk to the girl's life," officials privy to the details told Maariv.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai makes the investigation a top priority 

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said during a special event in Ma'ale Adumim that "criminals who plan the murder of a mother and her two young daughters are criminals of the most despicable and cruel type there is. We learned quite a bit from the investigation of the incident so far. This is an investigation that is a top priority for the entire police force, and I mean it."

"I suggest to anyone who is thinking of committing such a barbaric act to think twice," he added. "The assassins who murdered Manar and Hadra have become our most wanted. We will not rest until we lay hands on them and make sure they pay the highest price that the law enforcement system can inflict on them."

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai

Prime Minister Yair Lapid informed Lod Mayor Yair Ravivo on Wednesday morning that he will bring to the government's approval a decision to extend a focused treatment plan for education in the city on Sunday.

This, following his conversation the night before with Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai. In their conversation, Lapid and Ravivo agreed to stay in regular contact, so that the prime minister could closely monitor and assist in the restoration of governance in the city.

The murder of Manar and Hadra Hajjaj

Manar Hajjaj, 34, and one of her twin daughters, Hadra, 14, were murdered in their car in Lod on Monday night in the latest crime-related killings in the Arab sector.

They were shot dead under the residential building where they live after returning from shopping at the supermarket, according to Israeli media and emergency services. The girl’s twin sister, Miriam, was taken to Shamir Medical Center in moderate condition.



Tags crime police lod murder Arab Israeli
