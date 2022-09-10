The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 17:40

Members of an Islamic State affiliate in Mali killed about 30 civilians in an attack this week on a town in a violence-plagued area bordering Burkina Faso and Niger, a coalition of pro-government militia said late on Friday.

Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north. Since then they have spread across West Africa's Sahal, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The coalition, known as the Platform, said several hundred militants attacked its fighters and forced them to retreat on Tuesday near Talataye in the Gao region - long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence.

As well as attacking local residents, the militants looted shops and burned food stocks, the Platform said in an online statement, adding that three of its fighters had also been killed.

"Reinforcements dispatched by the Platform reached the town where they discovered the massacre as well as hundreds of women and children who had been wandering the town without food for two days," it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the alleged attack.

Malian authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

In March, the UN peacekeeping force in Mali expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the same area of central Mali, decrying the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a surge of attacks by the Islamic State affiliate.

Israel's Isaac Herzog to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2022 05:06 PM
Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 02:31 PM
Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 02:10 PM
Iran condemns US decision to impose sanctions on Tehran Intel. Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2022 11:51 AM
Five dead after boat capsizes off New Zealand coast
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 11:21 AM
Japan's Emperor Naruhito may attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 07:42 AM
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:52 PM
Bolsonaro fan kills Lula backer as Brazil election tensions mount
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:09 PM
Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:56 PM
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:53 PM
New York governor declares emergency after polio found in wastewater
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:34 PM
Spanish tourist in Israel falls to her death in Judean Desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 06:45 PM
King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:27 PM
Russia shows troops moving towards Kharkiv battlefront in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:46 PM
China ambassador: UN report on Xinjiang 'closed door of cooperation'
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by