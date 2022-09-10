The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Yesh Atid MK Nira Shpak to leave Knesset, run in local elections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 20:47

Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 20:48

Yesh Atid MK Nira Shpak announced on Saturday evening she will look to run in Israel's municipal elections set for October 2023 and will not be included in Prime Minister Yair Lapid's list for the Knesset election.

Shpak, who in 2018 lost the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council leadership race, will look to become the head of the regional council which borders the Gaza Strip.

"Nira will continue to represent Yesh Atid in the Gaza border communities," the prime minister said in a statement in which he also endorsed Shpak as his candidate in the regional council's upcoming elections.

Shpak has been serving as an MK since April 2021, following the elections which took place a month prior.



