Air strike hits Ethiopia's northern Tigray region capital

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 10:18

An air strike hit the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Tuesday, an official at a hospital said.

The air strike happened days after Tigray's regional government said it was ready for a ceasefire and would accept an African Union-led peace process in its war with the central government that erupted in November 2020.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, the chief executive officer of Mekelle's Ayder Hospital, said the hospital had received one wounded person.

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray regional government, confirmed the incident, saying Mekelle University's business campus had been hit.

Gebreselassie said the person who brought the wounded person to the hospital said the strike hit the business campus and Dimitsi Woyane TV station, which the regional Tigray government runs.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Tigrayan forces have accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of centralizing power at the expense of Ethiopia's regions, which Abiy has denied.

Abiy has accused the Tigrayan forces - led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which used to dominate national politics - of trying to reclaim power, which they have denied.

IDF arrests five terror suspects in nightly West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 08:25 AM
Los Angeles reports area's first death due to monkeypox
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 04:18 AM
Benny Gantz meets with UN secretary-general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 10:39 PM
US charges woman over threats against judge in Trump special master case
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 06:30 PM
Two arrested in relation to kidnapping of man from an ambulance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 03:46 PM
Lebanon central bank stops providing dollars for gasoline imports
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 11:33 AM
Palestinians, IDF clash in Jenin, multiple injuries reported - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 07:24 AM
24-year-old electric scooter rider killed by oncoming vehicle in Afula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 06:53 AM
Ayelet Shaked and Yossi Brodny to announce joint run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 11:44 PM
Residents of Har Gilo asked to shelter in place - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 10:48 PM
Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk power sites: governor
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 09:43 PM
Seven-year-old girl drowns in jacuzzi in northern Arab-Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 07:57 PM
US Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 07:49 PM
IDF soldier, commander suspended after shooting Israeli-Arab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 07:11 PM
Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with Macron
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 05:24 PM
