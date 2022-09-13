The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announces he will not run in elections

Hendel initially parted ways with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked from their Zionist Spirit Party just four days before the deadline to submit electoral lists for the 25th Knesset.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 18:37

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 19:20
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: CLINT SPAULDING)
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: CLINT SPAULDING)

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced on Tuesday that he will not run in the upcoming elections in November, Hebrew media reported.

"I did everything I thought was right for the country. It's clear to me that I also made mistakes in many decisions," he wrote on his Facebook account.

Hendel added that "political instability is a strategic threat to the State of Israel. To exclude half of the people, and it doesn't matter which side of the political map, only increases the feeling of polarization and harms the resilience of society."

"I established the Zionist Spirit for the sake of a unity government and when I realized that this partnership would eventually lead to a narrow government, I preferred to dismantle and pay the political price."

Hendel also stressed in his Facebook post that "it is not good for the right to be alone and it is not good for the left to be alone." However, he said that he is proud of his work as Communications Minister.

INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announce their new party, in July. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announce their new party, in July. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)



Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel

What's the dead with Hendel and Ayelet Shaked?

Hendel initially parted ways with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked from their Zionist Spirit Party just four days before the deadline to submit electoral lists for the 25th Knesset. The two split up as a result of not agreeing on forming a coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

Since then, Shaked agreed to a deal that will see her lead the right-wing party Jewish Home in the upcoming election. An agreement was signed by her and the party's chairman Yossi Brodny and will have to be approved by the party's central committee.

Hendel was also recently at the Jerusalem Post's New York conference on Monday, where he said that Netanyahu was the source of Israel's political instability and that forming a unity government is the only solution, describing the last three years as "political chaos."



