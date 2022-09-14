The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian towns with high terror could face closures - Shin Bet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 16:48

Updated: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 16:55

Palestinian towns with high terrorist activity in northern Samaria may face closures, according to recommendations by the Shin Bet to the IDF and security services on Wednesday, KAN reported.

Shin Bet added that cities and villages with no obvious terrorist activity will have a partial "breathing" closure, in order to allow Palestinians to live a normal life while keeping citizens safe from terrorists. 

A security official said in a statement, "the situation is getting out of control land therefore new actions need to be taken."  

The West Bank has seen an increase in terrorist attacks and subsequent IDF operations. A majority of the terrorist activity has originated from Jenin and Nablus, in the north of the West Bank.

The IDF has been operating in mostly in the north with nightly arrest raids and other counter-terror efforts. This has included continued work on closing the Seam Line to prevent Palestinians from illegally crossing into Israel.

Since Operation Break the Wave began to counter the rise of terrorist activity five months ago, over 2,050 counterterrorism operations were carried out, with around 1,500 wanted individuals apprehended and hundreds of weapons seized. More than 90 Palestinians were killed during IDF operations.

Anna Ahronheaim contributed to this report.


