Israeli toddler who was locked in car for hours pronounced dead

A 3-year-old toddler was in critical condition after being forgotten for several hours inside a locked vehicle, most likely belonging to her family, near Hora in the Negev on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics evacuated her to Soroka Hospital while performing CPR on her, where her death was later determined.

Soroka Hospital reported that "a 3-year-old toddler was referred to the Children's Medical Center in critical condition during CPR operations, after being in a car. The resuscitation operations continued in the shock room at the Medical Center, but unfortunately, the medical team had to determine her death."

The police stated that they have opened an investigation into the incident.

MDA stated that the report of the incident was received at 2:51 PM. MDA personnel received the unconscious toddler near the entrance to the settlement of Hora - and from there she was taken to the hospital.

"The girl was brought to us in a car while she was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing with signs of heat stroke. We were told that she had been in a closed car for several hours. We immediately started medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital while performing resuscitation operations while her condition was critical," Paramedic Eliashiv Ameti and medic Adi Kolani said.

A series of preventable deaths

According to data from the "Terem" child safety organization, since the beginning of 2022, four children have died as a result of being forgotten or trapped in a car, two of them from Bedouin society. In 2021, six children died under similar circumstances.