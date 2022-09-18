Yisrael Beytenu submits requests to block Balad's Abou Shahadeh

Yisrael Beytenu submitted a request on Sunday to the Knesset to disqualify Balad's Sami Abou Shahadeh from running in the 25th Knesset elections.
Yisrael Beytenu requires 10 signatures to initiate the disqualification process. Right now, they only have two.
A final thought. There will likely be an appeal against Balad's participation in the election. Usually comes from the Right. And yet now the Right have a vested interest that Balad run and waste votes. Will Yesh Atid try to get Balad disqualified? Will the Likud back their run?— אליאב ברויאר - Eliav Breuer (@BreuerEliav) September 15, 2022