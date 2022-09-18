Cuban FM condemns alleged Israeli airstrikes, 'stands with Syria'

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned "constant Israeli incursions into Syrian territory," in a tweet he wrote on Sunday.

Recent alleged Israeli strikes, which have escalated over the past month, are "in clear violation of international law," he wrote, adding that such Israeli attacks "endanger stability in the Middle East."

Condeno de manera enérgica las constantes incursiones de Israel en territorio sirio, en franca violación de las leyes internacionales y poniendo en peligro la estabilidad en la región del Medio Oriente. Ratifico nuestro apoyo y solidaridad con el gobierno y pueblo sirios. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 17, 2022

"I ratify our support and solidarity with the Syrian government and its people," the Cuban minister stated.