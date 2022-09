Protestors defaced and sprayed graffiti on the Israeli Embassy in Mexico on Thursday, demanding that Israel extradite Mexico's former criminal agency chief Tomas Zeron de Lucio, who was involved in the disappearance of 43 students in the country in 2014, according to Israeli media.

The Mexico-Israel friendship group stated that "the pain of the parents of the victims is understandable, but justice will not be achieved through violent acts."