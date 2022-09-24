Security forces arrest four in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested four wanted persons at several locations in the West Bank on Friday night.

The forces operated in the villages of Samua and Kfar Ein, among others. While conducting operations in the Balata refugee camp, security forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

During the activity, armed assailants fired at Israeli forces who returned fire. In addition, in an operation conducted in the village of Odela, the forces arrested another wanted person.

The arrested suspects were transferred for further questioning, no casualties were recorded.