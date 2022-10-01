Ben Gvir to arrive in Sheikh Jarrah after tent office set on fire

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temporary office of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem on Saturday evening.

In a statement, Ben-Gvir referred to the event as "attempted arson" and said that he would soon be arriving at the office - a tent set up at the edge of the neighborhood.

"The wild incitement of Gantz and Lapid sheds my blood. The left does not stop attacking and crushing me, conducting a campaign of delegitimization against me," he said.

"This wild incitement caused a fire and is a red sign for what might happen next. Today they threw a Molotov cocktail at my offices and tomorrow, it might happen against me directly," he said.