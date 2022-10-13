Ayelet Shaked: Hadash and Ta'al are terrorists in suits

The Hadash and Ta'al Arab Arab political parties are "terrorists in suits," said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Thursday.

Shaked made this statement in a comment on a video released by the two Arab parties as part of their election campaign.

"When we see the riots and clashes in east Jerusalem and then this anti-Israel video, everything comes together. Hadash and Ta'al are terrorists in suits who incite Israeli Arabs against the government and against the state. They have no place in the Israeli Knesset," she tweeted.