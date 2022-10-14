Terrorists open fire at Israeli settlement of Beit El, one injured

A 25-year-old Israeli was lightly injured after terrorists opened fire toward the Jewish West Bank settlement of Beit El on Friday night, Israeli media reported.

The Beit El resident was injured by gunfire coming from the direction of the Palestinian village of Jalazone while sitting on his porch. He was rushed to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

One of the terrorists who carried out the attack was killed by soldiers from the IDF's 890th Paratroopers Battalion who responded to the incident. The surrounding area is being scanned by Israeli forces, who are searching for further perpetrators.

Sources within the security establishment believe a second terrorist escaped with the weaponry. The circumstances behind the apparent attack are being examined by Israel's security establishment.

Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in an anti-Israel rally over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Tensions rise in West Bank

The shooting attack comes amid a wave of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, including a series of shooting attacks carried out against Israelis in the West Bank.

