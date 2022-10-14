IDF clashes with armed Palestinian terrorists in Jenin

IDF soldiers clashed with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin on Friday morning, with at least one Palestinian wounded in the fighting, according to Palestinian reports.

مصادر محلية : اشــتباكات داخل مخيم جنين بعد اقتحامه من قبل الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/9bGZA6C0Zm — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 14, 2022

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's Jenin Brigade announced that it was shooting at Israeli forces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the soldiers were operating in Jenin and that further information would be provided later.