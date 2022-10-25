Israel Elections: Smotrich apologizes, says 'Netanyahu is not a liar'

"[Benjamin] Netanyahu is not a liar," Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with KAN Tuesday morning, following leaked recordings of comments he had made about the Israeli opposition leader.

During his interview, Smotrich apologized to Netanyahu for the remarks he made on the recording but added that "there will be time for soul-searching and reflecting later," as now they had to work on trying to form a government.

The apology follows remarks revealed in a leaked recording published by KAN which showed Smotrich referring to Netanyahu as the "liar of all liars," referencing the Likud leader's claims of never wanting to invite Islamist party Ra'am to form a coalition, despite that very much being something Netanyahu wished to do.

The remarks sparked backlash from the Likud, with Ra'am leader MK Mansour Abbas also saying that Netanyahu did, in fact, try to get him to help form a government.

