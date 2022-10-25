The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Smotrich apologizes, says 'Netanyahu is not a liar'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 09:13

"[Benjamin] Netanyahu is not a liar," Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with KAN Tuesday morning, following leaked recordings of comments he had made about the Israeli opposition leader.

During his interview, Smotrich apologized to Netanyahu for the remarks he made on the recording but added that "there will be time for soul-searching and reflecting later," as now they had to work on trying to form a government.

The apology follows remarks revealed in a leaked recording published by KAN which showed Smotrich referring to Netanyahu as the "liar of all liars," referencing the Likud leader's claims of never wanting to invite Islamist party Ra'am to form a coalition, despite that very much being something Netanyahu wished to do.

The remarks sparked backlash from the Likud, with Ra'am leader MK Mansour Abbas also saying that Netanyahu did, in fact, try to get him to help form a government. 

This is a developing story.

Qatar faced unprecedented criticism as host country of World Cup - Emir
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:38 AM
Israeli police arrest suspect for robbing elderly, biting police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:29 AM
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 07:48 AM
IAEA preparing to inspect two sites in Ukraine over 'dirty bomb' claims
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 11:39 PM
US bans entry for Syrian behind alleged chemical weapons attack
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 10:24 PM
Hadar Muchtar arrested after handcuffing herself to Knesset gates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 09:19 PM
Two Israeli injured in shooting incident in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 08:28 PM
Shooting at St. Louis high school leaves three dead, including suspect
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 07:57 PM
Iran 'will not remain indifferent' if claims of Russia's drone use true
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 07:56 PM
Netanyahu to request delay to court hearing set for election eve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:28 PM
Lapid: Israel will soon become largest gas supplier to Europe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:11 PM
Syria canceled Lebanese meeting regarding Israel maritime deal - source
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:09 PM
Explosion heard in the vicinity of Syria's Qamishli - Syrian State TV
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:04 PM
UK, US, Russian military chiefs of staff held phone call over dirty nuke
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 05:19 PM
