Smotrich in leaked recording: Netanyahu is the 'liar of all liars'

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is the "liar of all liars" due to his desire to form a government with the Israeli-Arab party Ra'am following the previous election, MK Bezalel Smotrich was recorded as saying in tapes that were revealed on Kan News on Sunday evening.

"If I wanted to take two seats away from Bibi I should have attacked him, he is the "liar of all liars," the Religious Zionist Party leader is heard saying in the recording, which was described as having taken place in the "past year."

"He didn't want to go with Ra'am?! Oh boy did he want to. I was the only one to stand my ground, and I would have gained two extra seats," Smotrich said in the recording.

"It was important to me to make it clear that in the Right, it [having Ra'am join a government] is taboo. I do as if I am toeing the line when I am interviewed, that I do not deal with what was," Smotrich said.

Netanyahu argued that during negotiations over the formation of the previous government he had never agreed to Ra'am joining the coalition, and repeated this as recently as Sunday at an elections conference hosted by Channel 14 News.

Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas speaks during a press conference in Nazareth, April 1, 2021. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Netanyahu also called Ra'am "terror supporters" and criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz for bringing him into their coalition.

Smotrich said in response that, "Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are working in complete coordination and together successfully led the struggle to topple the bad government of Lapid-Bennett with the Muslim Brotherhood.

"It is not surprising that there are those who are trying to drive a wedge within the national camp out of stress and panic that the Right will return to power, as all the polls are showing. We will continue to work in full cooperation until victory and the formation of a national, Zionist Jewish government," Smotrich added.