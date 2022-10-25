The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, indecent acts of an 11-year-old girl

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 11:27

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl and commit indecent acts on her in Jerusalem, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The girl and her younger brother had gotten into the suspect's car willingly, asking him for a ride. When they arrived at the destination the children asked for, the brother got out of the car, and the suspect allegedly kept driving while the girl was still in it.

According to suspicion, the suspect eventually stopped the car and tried to commit indecent acts on the girl, but she managed to escape the car and run away.

The suspect was arrested and interrogated, and Israel Police intended to bring him in front of a judge to extend his arrest on Tuesday morning.



