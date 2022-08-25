The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Syrian air defenses activated amid alleged Israeli attack in Masyaf - report

Syrian state-owned media alleged that Syrian forces were "confronting hostile targets" in Masyaf, northwestern Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 19:48

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 20:20
Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)
Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative).
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

Air defense sirens were activated above Masyaf, in northwestern Syria, amid an alleged attack by Israeli forces, state-owned news agency SANA alleged on Thursday.

The agency stated that Syrian forces were "confronting hostile targets" above the skies of Masyaf.

Reports of an alleged attack in the Syrian countryside come amid a flurry of strikes by US forces on sites associated with pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian-based militias responded on Wednesday and Thursday, targeting US Army bases across Syria. One American soldier was lightly injured in the violent exchange, the US Central Command said Wednesday.

In response, American forces killed four militia fighters and seven rocket launchers in strikes in Syria's Deir al-Zor region.

Alleged Israeli targets in Syria

Israel has reportedly continued to allegedly strike targets in Syria throughout Operation Breaking Dawn and afterward. Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were injured after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Tartus, on the coast of Syria, earlier in August.

IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi revealed last week the Israeli military attacked a third country during the Gaza operation.

Earlier on Thursday, Mossad director David Barnea said a new nuclear pact with Iran would not block his agency from acting against the Islamic Republic, or its proxies across the Middle East, in the future.

This is a developing story.



